Concealed carry holder, robbery suspect fatally shoot each other: police

CHICAGO — Chicago police say a 64-year-old man with a concealed carry license and a man recently released from prison fatally shot each other in what is believed to be an attempted robbery.

Police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Tannehill says Mark Miller was outside a property he owns on the city’s South Side when the 33-year-old former inmate pulled a handgun and attempted to rob him on Thursday morning. Miller then pulled out his own handgun.

Tannehill says the gunman shot Miller in the abdomen, and Miller returned fire. She says both men were found dead at the scene, along with two firearms.

Authorities have not yet identified the gunman. Autopsies for both men are scheduled for Friday.