Coastin’ The Country Ep. 2: Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disney Parks panel from Celebration

It’s Episode 2 of the Coastin’ The Country Podcast with Marcus Leshock!

Last weekend, I went to my very first Star Wars Celebration – the convention about everything Star Wars. Five days of Star Wars magic in Chicago. It was my first ever Celebration and it did not disappoint.

Celebration featured quite a few panels with the biggest names at Disney and Lucasfilm showing off what they were working on. Disney Parks was there to talk about Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars lands they are building at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida.

The panel featured some of the big names in Disney Imagineering. The panel showed off a bunch of never-before-scene renderings and some video from the actual land. This will be the closest thing fans will ever get to stepping into the world of Star Wars.

In this episode of the podcast, I share some of the highlights from the panel. They talked about the scale of everything, the level of detail they went to, the attractions, the merchandise, the technology and more. I also spoke with some fans after the panel to get their thoughts, including somebody who was involved in testing some of the smartphone technology ahead of the land’s opening.

Here are some of the links to stories and pictures/video I talked about on the podcast.

