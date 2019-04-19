Chicago Gospel Music Festival plans Aretha Franklin tribute

Posted 6:07 AM, April 19, 2019, by

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Aretha Franklin performs onstage at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Commemorates Its 25th Year And Honors Founder Sir Elton John During New York Fall Gala at Cathedral of St. John the Divine on November 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The year’s Chicago Gospel Music Festival will include a tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin .

The 2019 festival runs May 31 to June 1 in Chicago’s lakefront Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center. The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events said Thursday the first night will feature local and national artists honoring Franklin with a program called “Amazing Grace.” Franklin died Aug. 16 at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer at age 76.

This year also will feature a new partnership with the Stellar Gospel Music Awards that will feature award-winning artists.

Other performers at the two-day festival will include Hezekiah Walker, Koryn Hawthorn, Tasha Page Lockhart and Anthony Brown.

Chicago is considered the birthplace of gospel music. Admission to the festival is free.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.