CHICAGO — Police are investigating after body parts were discovered in an alley behind The Chicago Theatre Friday.

The medical examiner is examining the body parts to determine if they are human. Witness said they appeared to be internal organs.

Body parts found in the alley behind the Chicago Theatre. Exclusive interview coming up on WGN news at 4 PM. Witnesses say it looked like five human hearts. ⁦@KevinDoellman⁩ ⁦@WGNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/M928B2cvsf — Meghan Dwyer (@MeghanAnnDwyer) April 19, 2019

Police said they are looking at security camera footage in the area.

