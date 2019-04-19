Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Beautiful spring weekend ahead
-
Chilly, windy weekend ahead
-
Gyrating spring temperatures, highs in the 70s this week
-
Much more spring-like weather this week
-
Cool end to the week, warmup through the weekend
-
Cold snap this weekend, temperatures warm through the week
-
-
Warmest weekend in months
-
Wild weather week ahead, including warmer temps
-
Warmest weekend in months but then a drop in temps
-
Warm weekend in store
-
Roller coaster ride ends in a warmer weekend
-
-
Temps to rebound after chilly, wet weekend
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
Official start of spring will be wet