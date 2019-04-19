White Sox’s Anderson, Renteria suspended 1 game; Royals’ Keller gets 5

Posted 1:04 PM, April 19, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 17: Martin Maldonado #16 of the Kansas City Royals blocks Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox from charging the mound in the 6th inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Kansas City Royals pitcher Brad Keller has been suspended for five games by Major League Baseball, which concluded he intentionally threw a pitch that hit Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox this week.

Anderson was suspended one game for his actions after benches cleared, and Chicago manager Rick Renteria was suspended for one game for aggressive actions. All three were fined Friday by Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre.

Renteria was to serve his suspension during Friday night’s game at Detroit. Keller and Anderson may appeal their discipline.

Anderson spiked his bat following a two-run homer Wednesday, and Keller hit him in the buttocks with his first pitch leading off the sixth.

