A sun-filled Easter/Passover weekend with warming temps; Saturday winds to fade at night; Sunday to become one of the seven 70-deg or warmer Easters in 50 years—an 80 would be the warmest in 4 decades—since 85 in 1977

Posted 11:15 PM, April 19, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.