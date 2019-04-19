A sun-filled Easter/Passover weekend with warming temps; Saturday winds to fade at night; Sunday to become one of the seven 70-deg or warmer Easters in 50 years—an 80 would be the warmest in 4 decades—since 85 in 1977
Latest spring storm to slow locking powerful north winds over Chicago into Saturday; 8 to 10 ft. waves pounding shoreline—“lakeshore flood warning” in effect; influx of dry air to clear skies; sun-filled Easter-Passover weekend ahead; 76-deg Sunday
