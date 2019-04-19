9-year-old missing in Wauconda lake after boating mishap

Posted 9:42 PM, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:25PM, April 19, 2019

WAUCONDA, Ill.  — Emergency crews are searching for Bangs Lake in Wauconda for a 9-year-old reported missing in the water Friday night.

Crews were called to Edgewater Parkway and Monroe Avenue in Wauconda around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said two children were on a paddleboat.

One boy, age 10, was pulled from the water from fishermen.  A second boy, age 9, is still missing.

Officials said 20 different departments are involved in the search including 15 divers.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital.  He was alert and talking.

Around 10 p.m. the effort turned from rescue to recovery, officials said.

This is a developing story.  Check back for updates.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.