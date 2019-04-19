9-year-old missing in Wauconda lake after boating mishap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUCONDA, Ill. — Emergency crews are searching for Bangs Lake in Wauconda for a 9-year-old reported missing in the water Friday night.

Crews were called to Edgewater Parkway and Monroe Avenue in Wauconda around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said two children were on a paddleboat.

One boy, age 10, was pulled from the water from fishermen. A second boy, age 9, is still missing.

Officials said 20 different departments are involved in the search including 15 divers.

The 10-year-old was taken to the hospital. He was alert and talking.

Around 10 p.m. the effort turned from rescue to recovery, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.