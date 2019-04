CHICAGO — Alfredo Diaz, 6, is in need of a blood stem cell donation match. It’s been difficult to find one because not many Latinos join the registry.

Alfredo has a rare disorder called IL-10 Receptor Deficiency. There are fewer than 100 cases in the world.

Anyone interested in becoming a donor to help Alfredo can visit Join.BeTheMatch.org/Alfredo or can text “Alfredo” to 61474.

WGN’s Lourdes Duarte will have more on Alfredo’s story on “Adelante, Chicago” at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.