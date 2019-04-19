× 2 charged with using dating app to rob man in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Police have charged two people with using a dating app to rob a man in west suburban Aurora.

Officers say 20-year-old Hayden Motley and a teenager used the app Scout to lure their victim to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Best Place in Aurora.

When the victim arrived in the apartment complex parking lot, the two men choked him, punched him in the face and stole his wallet.

The victim was not seriously hurt, but officers arrested the two suspects a short time later.

Both are facing felony robbery charges and are awaiting a bond hearing.

Aurora police believe Motley and the teen may be part of a “robbery crew” that has been performing similar type robberies in the area over the past several weeks.