WGN Midday News preempted by 12PM Chicago White Sox game

White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday @ Detroit

Posted 9:28 AM, April 18, 2019, by

*This will be the first 2019 series between Chicago and Detroit. The White Sox fared much better against the Tigers at Comerica Park last season (6-4) than at home (1-8).

*The Tigers have gone 4-2 in day games at Comerica Park this season.

Jose Abreu has dominated the Tigers in his career with a .336 BA.

*The Tigers rank 28th in MLB in hits but are tied for fourth in MLB in doubles.

*Christin Stewart made his MLB debut last September, but maintained his rookie status entering 2019. He is one of just three rookies in MLB (Alonso-NYM, Tatis Jr.-SD) currently leading his team in both home runs and RBI. The Tigers are 5-3 when Stewart has driven in a run this season and 3-6 in all other games.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.