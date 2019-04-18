× White Sox Game Notes For Wednesday @ Detroit

*This will be the first 2019 series between Chicago and Detroit. The White Sox fared much better against the Tigers at Comerica Park last season (6-4) than at home (1-8).

*The Tigers have gone 4-2 in day games at Comerica Park this season.

Jose Abreu has dominated the Tigers in his career with a .336 BA.

*The Tigers rank 28th in MLB in hits but are tied for fourth in MLB in doubles.

*Christin Stewart made his MLB debut last September, but maintained his rookie status entering 2019. He is one of just three rookies in MLB (Alonso-NYM, Tatis Jr.-SD) currently leading his team in both home runs and RBI. The Tigers are 5-3 when Stewart has driven in a run this season and 3-6 in all other games.