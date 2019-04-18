Vinnie Duber discusses the White Sox start to the 2019 season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The third year of their rebuild hasn't been short of storylines and interesting moments just a few weeks into the season.

Both Yoan Moncada along with Tim Anderson are enjoying great starts to the season, and the shortstop caused a lot of debate on fun in baseball with his enthusiastic bat flip on Wednesday that got the Royals a bit upset.

The pitching staff has had its good moments and bad, and Eloy Jimenez has shown some power over the past week.

All of these topics were discusses with NBC Sports Chicago writer Vinnie Duber on Thursday's Sports Feed, as he chatted with Josh Frydman about the club's first three weeks of the season.

Watch Vinnie's discussion on the show in the video above or below.