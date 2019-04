× Skokie Festival of Cultures

The Skokie Festival of Cultures is back for its 29th annual tribute to Skokie’s growing diversity! More than 25,000 people are expected to pack the festival May 18th & 19th, savoring exotic tastes and enjoying a wide variety of ethnic music, dance, cultural displays and an International Marketplace. The festival runs 11am-7pm Saturday and Sunday. Visit them at Oakton Park in Skokie or online at www.SkokieCultureFest.org