TOPSHOT - Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. - A fire broke out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, potentially involving renovation works being carried out at the site, the fire service said.Images posted on social media showed flames and huge clouds of smoke billowing above the roof of the gothic cathedral, the most visited historic monument in Europe. (Photo by Patrick ANIDJAR / AFP) (Photo credit should read PATRICK ANIDJAR/AFP/Getty Images)
Short-circuit ‘likely caused’ Notre Dame fire, police official says
PARIS — A French judicial police official said investigators think an electrical short-circuit most likely caused Notre Dame Cathedral fire.
The official, who spoke anonymously about the ongoing investigation, said investigators still don’t have the green light to work in the cathedral and search in the rubble for safety reasons.
He told The Associated Press the monument is still being consolidated with wooden planks to support some fragile parts of the walls.