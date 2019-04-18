Ross Marquand discusses ‘The Walking Dead’ and does impressions on Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known for his portrayal of Aaron in AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” Ross Marquand returns to WGN Morning News to discuss the hit AMC franchise, and of course, to do celebrity impressions.

Marquand, a native of Colorado, attended at the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he received his BFA in Theatre. Shortly post-graduation, he moved to Los Angeles to begin his career, armed with a uniquely malleable voice.

After portraying Paul Newman on Mad Men, Marquand again found himself in the spotlight as Aaron on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” where he has been a mainstay since season five.

Marquand’s celebrity impressions have sent him viral, and he pulls a few out with Robin and Larry. Secondary to his impressions, Marquand discusses his career and time on “The Walking Dead” with our morning news team.

Ross Marquand will be at the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest this weekend, from the 19th to the 21st at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center.