Not so great today, beautiful by Sunday

The storm system that brought us a damp Thursday brought flood and severe weather warnings to our south.

Cold and very windy today as north winds make their way down Lake Michigan. A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect through the day, ending at 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Flooding of low areas along the lakeshore is possible. Dangerous conditions are likely along the lakefront bike path. The strong winds and below normal temperatures will produce wind chills in the 30’s. Improving conditions will become evident in the afternoon as skies begin to clear.

It will be warmer on Saturday but north winds will keep the temperature from rising above the mid 60s and will keep it even cooler near the lake. Easter Sunday will be sunny and about 15 degrees above normal with a high in the mid 70s.