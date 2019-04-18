× Man pleads guilty for threat of copycat Aurora shooting massacre

AURORA, Ill. — A nursing home worker in Aurora admits he threatened to carry out a copycat shooting massacre, like the one in February at the Henry Pratt Company.

Duane Moss, 54, pleaded guilty Monday to a disorderly conduct charge, and was sentenced to a year of court supervision, 50 hours of community service and given a $500 fine

Moss was overheard in March at the Symphony of Orchard Valley home threatening to grab a gun and, in his words, “pull a Henry Pratt” at the home. No gun was found.

He’s been ordered to stay away from the home.

Five employees were killed at the Henry Pratt Company when fellow employee Gary Martin pulled out a gun and began firing after he was notified that he had been fired. Martin shot and wounded one other employee and five of the first police officers to arrive at the plant before he was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.