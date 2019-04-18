Man killed, 92-year-old rescued in West Chicago fire

Posted 5:50 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46AM, April 18, 2019

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — A man is dead after a fire broke out in a West Chicago home Wednesday night.

Three people were in a home in the 100 block of West Grand Lake Boulevard when the fire broke out about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. It took firefighters about an hour to put out the blaze, which is believed to have started on the first floor.

Firefighters were able to rescue a 92-year-old man by taking him out of the house through a second-floor window.

A 53-year-old man was found dead on the second floor. His identity has not yet been released.

A woman made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

