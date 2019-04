× Man found guilty in 2012 murder of 7-year-old Heaven Sutton

CHICAGO — The man accused of murdering a 7-year-old Chicago girl in 2012 was found guilty Thursday.

Jerrell Dorsey was found guilty of murdering Heaven Sutton.

Heaven had been playing with other kids outside on June 27, 2012, near a candy stand her mother had set up in front of their apartment building in the 1700 block of North Luna Avenue.

Police believe the gunman was firing at rival gang members when the girl was hit.