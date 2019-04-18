× Man, 18, fatally shot in Logan Square apartment

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Logan Square on Wednesday night.

The man was inside a second-floor apartment in the 2200 block of North Avers Avenue when several males walked in and opened fire about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. He had been shot multiple times.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Delgado of the 5000 block of West Barry Avenue.

Police said the gunmen fled in a gray sedan.

No one was in custody.