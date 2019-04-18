WGN Midday News preempted by 12PM Chicago White Sox game

Elizabeth Vargas talks about the upcoming stories on her new show “The Untold Story”

April 18, 2019

Award- winning journalist,  Elizabeth Vargas is now the host of A&E's new series The Untold Story. The series consists of a shocking collection of nonfiction episodes that give an unfiltered look at the often-unseen stories of people and events that have had a profound impact on our modern culture and society.

The first episode premiered last Thursday, where Vargas discussed the unsolved mystery of Jonbenet Ramsey's murderer.  To see full episodes of the series, you can watch them on A&E's website.

www.aetv.com/specials/sex-for-sale-the-untold-story

 

