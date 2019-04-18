Chicago Democrats call for un-redacted Mueller Report, increased pressure on Russia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — After the release of the long-awaited Mueller Report, Democrats representing the Chicago region are calling for more investigations, less redacted documents and an increase in pressure on Russia for electoral interference.

Like many across America today, local politicians spent the day pouring over the 400-page report, which continues to dominate the political conversation. Locally, Democratic leaders are following party talking points similar to those used by others in their party.

Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) is taking issue with Attorney General William Barr’s strong defense of President Trump, saying Special Counsel Mueller left it up to Congress to decide whether Mr. Trump obstructed justice.

"There are at least 10 examples of obstruction of justice that the Attorney General references. So contrary to what the Attorney General said, Special Counsel said there are 10 specific examples that he found of specific note," Quigley said. "The Attorney General said there’s no obstruction. The Special Counsel didn’t say there wasn't obstruction."

Quigley says he wants to see what was left out of the report released to the public.

"First of all, it’s hard to go forward when in the most important investigation in our time significant aspects of what we’re supposed to understand are redacted," Quigley.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says American should focus on a bigger conclusion from the Mueller report — that there is "no longer a question" as to whether Russia tried to disrupt the 2016 election.

"They were trying to influence it both directly through the campaign, and then indirectly through cyber warfare, and it’s high time that the president of the United States would back up the intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia was actually the player, that it was trying to influence and undermine the Democratic process," Emanuel said.

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) says the Mueller report is out, but all of the questions have not been answered.

"There are investigations underway in four or five other jurisdictions about the president and his campaign. This is only the one we paid closest attention to because it was center stage but others are equally important," Durbin said.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that with the conclusion there was no collusion, it’s time to move on.