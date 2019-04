Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Carlos Zambrano was a mainstay on the North Side for 11 years and now he's launching his baseball comeback with the Chicago Dogs, the independent team in Rosemont.

"Big Z" stopped by the WGN Morning News to discuss why he's returning to pitch after seven years away from the majors. Opening Day is less than a month away. Chicago Dogs tickets are on sale now at TheChicagoDogs.com and 847-260-2544.