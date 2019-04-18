2 top aides leaving Kim Foxx’s office

CHICAGO — WGN Investigates has learned embattled Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is losing two top deputies.

A spokesperson confirms chief ethics officer April Perry and the head of the conviction integrity unit Mark Rotert are both leaving the office.

Perry also served as Foxx’s chief deputy.

The departures come at a difficult time for Foxx who has come under fire for her office’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case. The Empire actor claimed he had been a victim of a hate crime. Police and prosecutors said it was a hoax. A grand jury indicted Smollett on 16 counts of disorderly conduct. But in a surprise move, Foxx’s office dropped those charged March 26th without requiring Smollett to admit guilt.

As WGN Investigates first reported April 16, text messages between Foxx and top aides revealed the state’s attorney continued to talk with aides about the Smollett case long after she publicly said she had recused herself.

Another top aide sent an email the day after the recusal was announced saying it was improper.

“While the State’s Attorney has complete discretion to recuse herself from any matter, she cannot simply direct someone (even the First Assistant) to act in her stead,” = Alan Spellberg, supervisor of the criminal appeals division wrote.

Ethics officer Perry was copied on that email. It’s unclear whether she took action.

A statement from Foxx said: