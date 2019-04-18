﻿﻿Latest spring storm to slow locking powerful north winds over Chicago into Saturday; 8 to 10 ft. waves pounding shoreline—“lakeshore flood warning” in effect; influx of dry air to clear skies; sun-filled Easter-Passover weekend ahead; 76-deg Sunday

Posted 11:27 PM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38PM, April 18, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.