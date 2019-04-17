Florida woman fends off 300-pound, half-naked burglary suspect with baseball bat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A 65-year-old Florida woman didn’t wait for police after she said she saw a large man wearing only his underwear trying to break into her car early Sunday.

“So I grabbed my bat,” Clarese Gainey told WGFL. “I braced myself, I eased the door open.”

Police said the man Gainey found before her, wearing only boxer shorts, was Antonio Mosely, who was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 300 pounds.

WGFL reported that Gainey played softball in high school, and, when Mosely allegedly charged, she was ready.

“I took that bat and hit him upside the head like ‘Pi-hay!’ and he said ‘Owww!'” Gainey said.

Deputies later arrested Mosely and booked him into the Alachua County Jail.

Court records showed he face two burglary charges and one count of drug possession.