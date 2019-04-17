Westlake hospital owner proposing transfer of ownership to village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE PARK, Ill. — The battle over keeping Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park continues. The owner, Pipeline Health, has proposed transferring ownership of the hospital to the village

But the mayor of Melrose Park says it’s just an attempt to deflect responsibility for running the hospital the company bought and now wants to close.

In a press release issued Wednesday, Pipeline Health’s CEO said:

“If Melrose Park truly values Westlake Hospital and is so sure it can do a better job of either running this antiquated facility or finding a buyer, they should take us up on this offer.”

But Mayor Ron Serpico labeled it a publicity stunt and called on Pipeline to release its financial records.

Tuesday a judge found Pipeline in contempt of court and ordered it to restore most services at the hospital by Thursday.

A state review board is scheduled to consider the application to close the hospital on April 30th. They could defer taking action on that because Melrose Park has a pending lawsuit against Pipeline.