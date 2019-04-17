Tuesday’s 73 tied 2019’s warmest to date; back-door cold front forced warmth’s unceremonious exit–temps plunged 25° in 6 hours; resurgence of warmth late Wed just as dramatic with 70 back by nightfall; spotty am t-storms pause only to return big-time Wed night
Spells of warmth increase next 2 weeks, but with interruptions; a jarring temp drop hits this evening with arrival of “NE” winds; 70s stage comeback Wed eve; chance for clusters of t-storms to grow in coming days—severe weather threatens mid-US Wed
Flooding continues, but rivers are in a slow fall
Chicago area Flooding problems primarily north of Interstate-80
Minor flooding still occurring on a few area rivers
Minor flooding continues on segments of the Illinois, Rock and Pecatonica Rivers
Windy, wet late week storm’s rains raising new flood concerns; system’s “ENE” winds threaten sharp temp pullback; Tuesday’s sun/lighter wind speeds & Wed/Thu temp increase first are first on this week’s weather docket
Multiple River Flood Warnings/Advisories across the Chicago area
Minor flooding on segments of the Illinois and Kankakee Rivers
Investigation underway after massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods
A sweet warm up on Valentine’s Day – then back to cold
Watches/warnings hoisted across 21 states as 2nd powerhouse “bomb cyclone” looms; residents from Nebraska, Minnesota & upstate Wisconsin on alert for a blizzard; windy rains/mixed snow here Wed may segue to warm-sector storms Thu
Campaign worker’s death prompts claims of electoral intimidation
‘Midwest Monsters’: Listen to a 1st-of-its-kind podcast about the blizzards of 1978-’79