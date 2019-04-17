Tuesday’s 73 tied 2019’s warmest to date; back-door cold front forced warmth’s unceremonious exit–temps plunged 25° in 6 hours; resurgence of warmth late Wed just as dramatic with 70 back by nightfall; spotty am t-storms pause only to return big-time Wed night

Posted 12:35 AM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:40AM, April 17, 2019
