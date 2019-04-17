Thousands of pieces of glass found along Lake Michigan

CLEVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The National Park Service is trying to figure out who left 2,500 pieces of broken glass at a beach along Lake Michigan.

The glass had to be cleaned up at Sleeping Bear Dunes in Michigan. The park’s superintendant, Scott Tucker, said in a statement: “I am outraged by this act that is clearly intended to injure visitors to the National Lakeshore. Thousands of pieces of broken glass do not appear on the beach without malicious intent.”

Large amounts of glass were also found in the park in October 2017. The park service never found the person or group responsible.

Glass containers are not allowed on park beaches.