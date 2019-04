× Over 30 teens taken into custody in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — Police took more than 30 teens into custody Wednesday evening in downtown Chicago.

The teens were part of several massive groups making their way through Grant Park and Millennium Parks as well as the Loop and Michigan Avenue.

Police said they were arrested for various issues including fights, thefts, harassment, trespassing and failing to follow orders to disperse.

There were no reports of any injuries.

No charges have been filed.