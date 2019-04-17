Once again, benches cleared in White Sox-Royals game

CHICAGO – There has been no shortage of emotions between the two AL Central Division rivals over the past few years and they boiled over again on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It started in the fourth inning when Tim Anderson had an animated bat flip following a homer run to put the White Sox up 2-0.

When the shortstop came back up in the sixth, Kansas City had a response.

Here is what started the Royals-White Sox brawl today. (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/AOScgVz3ch — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 17, 2019

Starter Brad Keller threw a pitch at the backside of Anderson and hit him. It started off a small ruckus between the clubs.

The benches emptied with some pushing and shoving, including an animated Rick Renteria yelling at one of the members of the Royals. No punches were thrown and the teams eventually went back to the dugout without any major incidents.

Anderson, Keller, Renteria, and Kansas City bench coach Dale Sveum were all ejected from the game for their roles in the skirmish.