Officials: Teen’s claim she was attacked in suburban forest preserve deemed a ‘hoax’

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — DuPage County officials announced Wednesday that a teenage girl’s claim she was attacked at a suburban forest preserve are unfounded.

The 16-year-old girl said she was attacked by a man while she was walking in the Timber Ridge Forest Preserve Tuesday.

Authorities said in a statement the attack was “deemed as a hoax.”

The girl admitted to investigators she falsely reported the crime was “fabricating all of the details of the attack.”

“The teen confessed that the injuries she allegedly sustained from the attack were self-inflicted,” according to the statement.

The Forest Preserve District’s police juvenile department is now involved.