Naperville Ribfest likely headed to Romeoville in 2020

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — This summer marks Ribfest’s final year in Naperville — and it looks like the popular festival has found a new home in Romeoville.

The Exchange Club of Naperville is entering into final discussions on a contract with Romeoville to begin holding Ribfest there, starting in 2020.

Romeoville Mayor John Noak said Ribfest 2020 would be held in an area on Romeo Road just east of Weber Road that includes fields and a recreation campus.

Ribfest has been held in Naperville during the first week of July for more than 30 years, attracting as many as 200,000 people.

This will be its final year in Naperville’s Knoch Park, which can no longer accommodate the popular event.