× Man killed after driving into crash cushion on I-294, police say

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — A Virginia man was killed in a one-car crash on I-294 near South Holland early Wednesday.

The man was driving a blue Hyundai Tucson in the southbound lanes near South Holland when he ran off the roadway and struck a crash cushion head-on about 3:40 a.m., according to Illinois State Police. The cushion separates I-294 southbound lanes from the I-394 exit ramp.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. He was the only person in the car.

Police identified the driver as Geoffrey Cowan, 27, of Midlothian, Va. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Two southbound lanes were closed for several hours while police investigated.

All lane were open by 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.