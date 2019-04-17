Lunchbreak: Ricotta and Prosciutto Toast

Posted 12:00 PM, April 17, 2019, by

Executive Chef at Café Robey – Chef Kevin McAllister

Café Robey

1616 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL

https://www.caferobey.com/

Recipe:

Ricotta and prosciutto Toast

Makes 4 plus portions

Ingredients:

1 loaf country style sourdough loaf

15 oz (just under 2 cups) whole milk ricotta

1 bunch red radishes

6 oz (3/4 cup) pre-sliced prosciutto

2 pints fresh raspberries

2 jalapenos

1 lemon

1 bunch cilantro

2 tbsp sugar

¼ cup honey

1 oz (2 T) tequila

Course sea salt as needed

Salt and pepper as needed

Jalapeno raspberry honey sauce:

  • Take one jalapeno and slice it thin.
  • Combine the sliced jalapeno with 1 pint raspberries and 2 tbsp sugar.
  • In a hot sauté pan cook the mixture until the raspberries break down and release all of their liquid.
  • Add the tequila and cook off the alcohol
  • Add ¼ cup of honey
  • Strain out the seeds from the raspberries and cool the sauce

Whipped Ricotta:

  • Take the ricotta and place it in a mixing bowl
  • Zest the lemon and season the ricotta with salt and pepper
  • With a paddle whip the ricotta until smooth about 3-5 minutes

To assemble:

  • Slice 1 jalapeno and radishes as thin as possible
  • Cut the country style sourdough into ¾ inch thick slices
  • Toast the bread, toasting it a bit darker helps balance the flavors
  • Spread the whipped ricotta on the toast, layers 3 slices of prosciutto on each pieces of toast
  • Garnish the toast with slices of jalapeno, radishes, fresh raspberries, and cilantro
  • Drizzle a bit of the jalapeno raspberry honey sauce over the top.
  • Add a bit of course sea salt and enjoy.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.