Lunchbreak: Ricotta and Prosciutto Toast
Executive Chef at Café Robey – Chef Kevin McAllister
Café Robey
1616 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
Recipe:
Ricotta and prosciutto Toast
Makes 4 plus portions
Ingredients:
1 loaf country style sourdough loaf
15 oz (just under 2 cups) whole milk ricotta
1 bunch red radishes
6 oz (3/4 cup) pre-sliced prosciutto
2 pints fresh raspberries
2 jalapenos
1 lemon
1 bunch cilantro
2 tbsp sugar
¼ cup honey
1 oz (2 T) tequila
Course sea salt as needed
Salt and pepper as needed
Jalapeno raspberry honey sauce:
- Take one jalapeno and slice it thin.
- Combine the sliced jalapeno with 1 pint raspberries and 2 tbsp sugar.
- In a hot sauté pan cook the mixture until the raspberries break down and release all of their liquid.
- Add the tequila and cook off the alcohol
- Add ¼ cup of honey
- Strain out the seeds from the raspberries and cool the sauce
Whipped Ricotta:
- Take the ricotta and place it in a mixing bowl
- Zest the lemon and season the ricotta with salt and pepper
- With a paddle whip the ricotta until smooth about 3-5 minutes
To assemble:
- Slice 1 jalapeno and radishes as thin as possible
- Cut the country style sourdough into ¾ inch thick slices
- Toast the bread, toasting it a bit darker helps balance the flavors
- Spread the whipped ricotta on the toast, layers 3 slices of prosciutto on each pieces of toast
- Garnish the toast with slices of jalapeno, radishes, fresh raspberries, and cilantro
- Drizzle a bit of the jalapeno raspberry honey sauce over the top.
- Add a bit of course sea salt and enjoy.