Lollapalooza day-by-day schedule released as single-day tickets go on sale

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the day-by-day schedule at 10 a.m. Wednesday as single-day tickets went on sale.

Here’s who is headlining each day of the Grant Park music festival:

Thursday, August 1: The Strokes and The Chainsmokers. Also, Hozier and Rufus Du Sol.

Friday, August 2: Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. Also, Janelle Monae, 21 Savage and Death Cab for Cutie.

Saturday, August 3: Twenty One Pilots and J Balvin. Also, Lil Wayne, Gary Clark Jr. and Tenacious D.

Sunday, August 4: Ariana Grande and Flume. Also, Kacey Musgraves, Meek Mill and The Revivalists.

Ticket prices range from $130 to $2,000 and are available for purchase at lollapalooza.com.

You wanted it, you got it. Here's your 2019 #Lolla Lineup by Day. See which days your favorite artists will perform and grab your 1-Day tickets NOW! https://t.co/JT6luQHURh pic.twitter.com/cQk5u1iZQV — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) April 17, 2019