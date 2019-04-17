Lollapalooza day-by-day schedule released as single-day tickets go on sale
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the day-by-day schedule at 10 a.m. Wednesday as single-day tickets went on sale.
Here’s who is headlining each day of the Grant Park music festival:
Thursday, August 1: The Strokes and The Chainsmokers. Also, Hozier and Rufus Du Sol.
Friday, August 2: Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. Also, Janelle Monae, 21 Savage and Death Cab for Cutie.
Saturday, August 3: Twenty One Pilots and J Balvin. Also, Lil Wayne, Gary Clark Jr. and Tenacious D.
Sunday, August 4: Ariana Grande and Flume. Also, Kacey Musgraves, Meek Mill and The Revivalists.
Ticket prices range from $130 to $2,000 and are available for purchase at lollapalooza.com.
41.872172 -87.618750