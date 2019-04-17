House catches fire after steel plant explosion on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Burnside house caught fire Wednesday morning after an explosion at a nearby steel plant sent burning debris flying through the air.

Officials said there was a slag pit explosion at Finkl Steel, 1355 E. 93rd St., about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Residents recalled the ground shaking as flaming pieces of debris hurtled through the neighborhood.

Firefighters responding to the explosion noticed a burning home in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, fire officials said. A fire engulfed the back porch and tore through much of the rear of the three-flat home.

At least eight people were displaced after losing nearly all of their belongings.

Finkl Steel said it will provide hotel rooms for the displaced residents. The Red Cross was on the scene to assist.

One firefighter was injured.

An investigation is underway.