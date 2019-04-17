× Father John Smyth, former head of Maryville Academy accused of abuse, has died

CHICAGO — Father John Smyth, the former head of Maryville Academy who was accused of sexual abuse, has died.

The Archdiocese of Chicago confirmed that he died Tuesday. He was 84.

Earlier this year, the diocese received allegations against Smyth, and asked him to step down.

The diocese has not said how many children were involved in the allegations or whether they were living at Maryville at the time.

Smyth was superintendent of the school for 30 years before taking over as president of Notre Dame College Prep in Niles. He worked there until 2014.