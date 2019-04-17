Family wants to raise awareness after losing mother to rare fungus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Family of a Chicago-area who died from a rare fungus want to raise awareness about the deadly superbug.

Stephanie Spoor, 64, was being treated for complications from lupus and was in need of a lung transplant.

Her family says she contracted Candida auris, a fungus that’s resistant to multiple anti-fungal treatments, during her treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Stephanie’s sons Zachary and Nicholas Spoor said they want to tell their mom’s story and raise awareness about - Candida auris.

Stephanie Spoor contracted the infection while being treated at Northwestern for lung disease due to lupus.

“They think that during the placement of the chest tubes or life support it was probably introduced at that time,” Nicholas Spoor said.

She needed a lung transplant but she couldn’t get it until the infection cleared. Doctors tried multiple treatments for the fungus but it didn’t work.

Cases of C. Auris have appeared in hospitals and nursing homes affecting people with weakened immune systems.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital has not released a comment about the Spoor’s case.

The Spoor family says the secrecy around the infection needs to change.

“Knowledge is power,” Zachary Spoor said. “People need to know so that people can start doing more research. They need to find medication that can fight this fungus more effectively. I had never heard of it until it affected us.”

Stephanie Spoor was a retired teacher and is being remembered as a woman who loved children and her family.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said this infection is rare and public health officials have been in more than 100 facilities to investigate every clinical case and identify possible exposures.