Each victim in Aurora warehouse killing was shot multiple times: coroner

Posted 7:12 AM, April 17, 2019, by

AURORA, IL - FEBRUARY 17: Two people attending a prayer vigil outside Henry Pratt Company embrace on February 17, 2019 in Aurora, Illinois. Six people including a gunman were killed and 5 police officers were wounded during a mass shooting at the company last Friday. week. The gunman has been identified as Gary Martin, a 45-year-old man who was an employee at the company. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

AURORA, Ill. — Autopsies on the five employees killed when a gunman opened fire in February at a suburban Chicago manufacturing plant have determined that all of them were shot more than once.

The (Aurora) Beacon-News reports that the reports released on Tuesday by the Kane County Coroner’s Office concluded that none of the five victims was shot at close range.

The five employees of the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora were working on Feb. 15 when fellow employee Gary Martin pulled out a gun and began firing after he was notified that he had been fired. Martin shot and wounded one other employee and five of the first police officers to arrive at the plant before he was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

