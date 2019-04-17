Date set for Bears-Raiders game in London

LONDON — The Chicago Bears will face the Oakland Raiders in London during week 5 of the 2019 NFL regular season.

The game will kick at noon CT (6 p.m. in London) on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It will be the first NFL game to be played at the newly constructed stadium.

Another piece of our 2019 schedule is in place. Info on our game in London & how to get there.

📰: https://t.co/zWXPPSCsLc pic.twitter.com/wJ5cnFYAmW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 17, 2019

This will be the Bears’ second appearance in London since the current NFL international series began in 2007. On October 23, 2011, the Bears beat the Buccaneers at Wembley Stadium 24-18.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are no strangers to playing overseas as this will be their fifth appearance in an international game and the fourth-straight year they’ll have a game in either London or Mexico City.