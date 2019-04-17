× Community groups file lawsuit to stop Lincoln Yards project

Chicago, Il – -Community activist groups have partnered to sue the city to stop the Lincoln Yards Project.

Grassroots Collaborative and Raise Your Hand filed the lawsuit Wednesday.

It follows the City Council’s approval of 1.3 billion dollars in TIF money for the project last week.

The lawsuit accuses the City of handing TIF’s to wealthy developers who use them for projects in neighborhoods that are already thriving.

In doing so, the group says they are promoting racial disparities in struggling neighborhoods.

According to the group, TIF money has been granted to neighborhoods that are majority white, leaving out neighborhoods that are majority Black and Latinx.

Lawyers representing the groups says the TIF allocation process is a violation of Illinois Civil Rights laws.

The lawsuit seeks to repeal the Lincoln Yards project TIF and to reform the TIF process.