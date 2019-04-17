Chicago church bells ring in support of Notre Dame Cathedral

CHICAGO —The Chicago Archdiocese showed its support for the Paris Archdiocese and Notre Dame Cathedral Wednesday morning.

Cardinal Blase Cupich asked the city’s churches to ring its bells at 11:50 a.m. for one minute.

That’s the time when the flames erupted at the historic cathedral on Monday.

Holy Name Cathedral, at 735 N. State, was among the many places of worship that participated. WGN plan on showing the bells ringing outside of Holy Name on WGN Midday News and wgntv.com.