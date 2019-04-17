× car2go suspends all service in Chicago due to ‘fraud issue’

CHICAGO — Car sharing company car2go has temporarily suspended all service in Chicago due to a “fraud issue,” the company said in a statement.

Users attempting to use the service in Chicago Wednesday afternoon were shown an error message saying it is temporarily paused. In a statement, car2go said they are “currently working with law enforcement to neutralize a fraud issue in Chicago.”

The Chicago Police Department confirmed it was contacted by “a car rental company” that some of its vehicles may have been rented by fraudulent means through an app.

“Due to information provided by the company, numerous vehicles have been recovered and persons of interest are being questioned,” CPD said in a statement.

Police said they are still working to determine if other vehicles are missing, and most of the recoveries appear to be “isolated to the West Side.” car2go said the fraud was limited to Chicago, and that they were not hacked, so customer data was not compromised.

“No personal or confidential member information has been compromised. Out of an abundance of caution and safety for our members we are temporarily pausing our Chicago service,” the company said.

Since launching in Chicago in June 2018, the company has made hundreds of “floating” smart cars and Mercedes Benz available across Chicago, which users can locate and reserve using the app, and then unlock and use while paying a rental fee.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.