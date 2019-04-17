× Brief cool-down then nice weekend warm-up

A cold front will sweep through our area early Thursday, but unstable conditions will persist resulting in cloudiness, scattered light showers and falling temperatures. Highest readings will occur during the forenoon with afternoon temperatures falling through the 50s.

With low pressure still a little to our east, clouds will persist Friday, slowly breaking up overnight. Winds gradually shift southerly allowing a warm-up to begin Saturday which will peak in the 70s on Easter Sunday.

A buckle in the jet stream to our southwest will establish a series of low pressure systems that will see cloudiness spread over our area Sunday night and result in periods of showers at least into the middle of next week.