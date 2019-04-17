Bolingbrook officer hospitalized after being struck by car just before police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A suburban police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a car while on duty.

Police said around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers were investigating a fatal traffic crash involving a motorcycle on the 1100 block of West Boughton Road in Bolingbrook.

A subject drove around emergency vehicles blocking the scene and struck the Bolingbrook officer. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Officers pursued the vehicle and caught up with the offender at Naper Boulevard and Washington Street in Naperville.

While they were attempting to stop the vehicle, shots were fired by officers.

The offender was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The officer was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was provided.