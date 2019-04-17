Aurora police release surveillance video from Henry Pratt shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Ill. — Police released surveillance video of a shooting that left five people dead and six others wounded in February at an Aurora industrial complex.

The Aurora Police Department on Wednesday posted video on their Facebook page of the Feb. 15. shooting at the Henry Pratt Company.

"As with our decision to release audio related to this event, we were not careless in our judgment here, and we understand the disturbing nature of these images," the department said in the post. "We understand, however, that as a matter of public interest and our ongoing commitment to transparency within our community, we agree that you have a right to see for yourself what transpired at the Henry Pratt facility that day where, sadly, five members of our community lost their lives, and five of our police officers were shot while simply doing their jobs."

The video shows heavily-armed tactical officers breaching the building, but a lot had happened leading up to that.

At a few points in the video, the gunman can be seen very erratically pacing inside the doorway, apparently watching police approach. By this time, he had already shot and killed five employees.

The gunman can be seen shooting through the glass as officers start to close in. Five officers were injured during the incident.

The five employees were working at the facility when fellow employee, Gary Martin, pulled out a gun and began firing after he was notified that he had been fired.

Martin shot and wounded one other employee and five of the first police officers to arrive at the plant before he was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

**Warning: This video may be disturbing to some.