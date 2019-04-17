× Alleged Burge victim could get out of prison Wednesday

CHICAGO — A court hearing scheduled for Wednesday could mean freedom for a man who’s spent almost 30 years behind bars for two murders.

A state panel said James Gibson was tortured into confessing, and said he’s entitled to present evidence of torture.

Gibson says officers under Cmdr. Jon Burge beat the confession out of him.

If a judge grants Gibson a bond hearing, he may be allowed to leave prison Wednesday afternoon to await more court action.

Or, the charges against him could be dismissed outright.