Yoan Moncada leads a White Sox power display in win over the Royals

CHICAGO – They’ve not been bashing the ball out of the park at a record rate, but they haven’t been terrible either.

Average would be an apt description of the White Sox power numbers very early in the 2019 season, coming into Tuesday’s game with 18 home runs. That ranks them 19 in Major League Baseball when it comes to the long ball this season.

But on Tuesday night, it was power that helped carry the White Sox to a third-straight victory.

The White Sox belted four homers against the Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field in a season-high display of power in a 5-1 victory over the Royals. Reynaldo Lopez helped the offense’s contributions hold up as he allowed just one run in six innings to give the team their longest winning streak of the young season.

In continuing his strong start to the season, Yoan Moncada belted two of the homers on the evening, the first of which tied the game at one in the third inning. After Leury Garcia’s two-run homer – his first of the season – put the White Sox up by two, Moncada did it again later in the inning, knocking a blast into the right field seats to make it 5-1.

The third baseman now has five homers on the season as his average sits at .371, continuing to shake off a sub-par 2018 season early this season. For a bit of insurance, Yonder Alonso added his third homer of the year in the 8th inning to complete the final total.

Those were only for stats, however, as Lopez came up with easily his best performance of the season. After allowing 18 earned runs in his first three starts, the starter surrendered just one over six innings while striking out five batters and walking two. The bullpen picked up him with three shutout innings, just as they offense gave Lopez his first win of the year with their burst of power.