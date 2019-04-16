× Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s

Just two days ago, the Chicago area was battling one of the heaviest late-season snow storms in its history, but on Tuesday afternoon, it was spring in full glory as temperatures surged into 70s. It was the city’s fastest rebound to 70s following a significant snowfall on record, eradicating the old three-day record, more than a century ago in March,1916. Rapid temperature fluctuations will continue Wednesday as highs reach the lower 70s late in the day following a chilly, showery morning with reading hovering near 40. Showers, thunderstorms and a turn to cooler weather will dominate the late-week period before sunny and warmer conditions arrive for the Easter/Passover weekend as temperatures climb back into the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will return for the start of the work week as another weather system bears down on the Midwest.