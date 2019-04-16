Wild, record rebound from snow to 70s

Posted 8:13 PM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:22PM, April 16, 2019

Just two days ago, the Chicago area was battling one of the heaviest late-season snow storms in its history, but on Tuesday afternoon, it was spring in full glory as temperatures surged into 70s. It was the city’s fastest rebound to 70s following a significant snowfall on record, eradicating the old three-day record, more than a century ago in March,1916. Rapid temperature fluctuations will continue Wednesday as highs reach the lower 70s late in the day following a chilly, showery morning with reading hovering near 40. Showers, thunderstorms and a turn to cooler weather will dominate the late-week period before sunny and warmer conditions arrive for the Easter/Passover weekend as temperatures climb back into the 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will return for the start of the work week as another weather system bears down on the Midwest.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.